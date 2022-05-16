SPARTA, Wis. — The popular Elroy-Sparta State Trail in western Wisconsin officially reopened over the weekend following several years of flood-related repairs. Summer flood damage in 2018 closed the 32-mile-long trail which had about 60,000 visitors a year. The state Department of Natural Resources said the trail needed two complete bridge replacements and landslide repairs, among other work. According to the DNR, $2.3 million needed for repairs came from the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the state. While repair work is largely complete, a 1-mile section of the trail was closed as of Friday because of bridge safety concerns. It’s set to reopen after Memorial Day weekend, with a permanent bridge replacement coming in late 2023 or early 2024.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin Public Radio.