By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton might not have been available for the Eastern Conference finals even if the Milwaukee Bucks had made it that far. The three-time All-Star missed the Bucks’ last 10 games after spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton sat out Milwaukee’s entire second-round series as the Boston Celtics beat the Bucks in seven games to advance to the conference finals beginning Tuesday in Miami. Middleton’s injury forced the Bucks to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday even more than usual.

