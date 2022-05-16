By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal. The 25-year-old Alexander was a second-team selection in All-Pro voting in 2020 but played just four regular-season games last year due to a shoulder injury. Alexander returned for the Packers’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He led the Packers in passes defensed each of his first three seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.