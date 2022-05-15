LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the department said.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults. A sheriff’s spokesperson says the majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent. The spokesperson says investigators are looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community.

Police say churchgoers detained the gunman in an act of ‘exceptional heroism and bravery.’

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.