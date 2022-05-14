BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker continued his strong comeback with a 6-under 66 that included a closing birdie to carry a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition. Playing his third straight tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 and seeking his second win in the past three tries in the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Stricker is seeking his fourth major championship on the 50-and-over circuit. Alker birdied the final two holes for a 65.

