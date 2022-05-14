By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (21-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (14-18, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-0, 1.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end their five-game home slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miami is 14-18 overall and 6-8 at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 21-12 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. The Brewers have a 12-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has a .283 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has six doubles, three triples and six home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .259 batting average to rank fourth on the Brewers, and has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs. Kolten Wong is 11-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.