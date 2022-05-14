MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials have enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. Three people were injured in the first shooting, one in the second, and 17 in what police described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, all just a few blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. All of the victims are expected to survive. The curfew is for Saturday and Sunday nights for those age 20 and younger.

