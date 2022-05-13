By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Parole Commission’s chairman has decided to rescind parole for a man convicted of killing his wife. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had requested that Douglas Balsewicz’s parole be revoked after coming under criticims from Republicans looking to unseat him in November. Balsewicz was set to be released as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence. Victim Johanna Balsewicz’s family learned of the move and pressured Evers to block it. The governor sent a letter to the parole commission’s chairman, John Tate, on Friday saying that Johanna’s family didn’t get a chance to respond to the move. Tate agreed to rescind Balsewicz’s parole early Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.