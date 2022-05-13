By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 46 points, outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo and making sure there wouldn’t be another Milwaukee Bucks fourth-quarter comeback, and the Boston Celtics beat the defending champions 108-95 to force a seventh game in their Eastern Conference semifinal. The third straight victory for a road team in this series forced a Game 7 on Sunday in Boston. The winner heads to Miami to begin an East finals matchup with the top-seeded Heat on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

