MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston forward/center Robert Williams missed his third straight game with an injured left knee as the Celtics tried to keep their season alive Friday night in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams had been listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report. Celtics coach Ume Idoka said at the team’s post-shootaround availability Friday that Williams hurt the knee during a collision with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3. The Bucks lead the Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal, with the winner set to face the Miami Heat. If needed, Game 7 would be Sunday in Boston. Bucks forward Khris Middleton was out for a ninth consecutive game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

