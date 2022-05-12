By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The deaths of four storm chasers over the last two weeks is underscoring the inherent dangers of pursuing severe weather events and navigating traffic. A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a car crash on Wednesday while chasing violent weather in southwestern Minnesota. Three University of Oklahoma students were killed on April 30 when a semi-trailer struck their vehicle while they were returning from chasing a tornado in Kansas. Greg Tripoli is an atmospheric and oceanic scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says storm chasing can produce useful data but more often students want the thrill of seeing a tornado. He says the biggest danger that chasers face is car wrecks as people travel at high speeds pursuing storms.

