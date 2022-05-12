By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 211.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Boston Celtics in game six. The Bucks won the last meeting 110-107 on May 11 led by 40 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the NBA shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 50.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

