GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi prosecutors have dropped a second set of charges against a former Franciscan friar who was convicted last month of sexually abusing a student during the 1990s at a Catholic school. Paul West has started serving a 45-year prison sentence in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The 62-year-old was scheduled for trial Tuesday on charges of sexually abusing another student during the 1990s at St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood. The Mississippi attorney general’s office submitted an order dropping the second set of charges because he had been convicted on the first set. A judge approved the order.

