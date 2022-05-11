By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice hired to investigate the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will receive only half of his taxpayer-funded salary while he pauses the review to fight five lawsuits. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that Michael Gableman may revive the investigation if courts order local elected officials and others to comply with subpoenas Gableman has issued that have been ignored. Gableman has turned in two interim reports that did not include any evidence to show there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. He will be paid $5,500 a month.

