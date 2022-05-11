By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An investigation into the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will be paused while five lawsuits play out, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it could be revived depending on the outcome of those legal battles. Michael Gableman’s review was originally supposed to end in October, but Vos has allowed the contract to go forward indefinitely under pressure from Donald Trump. Vos said Wednesday that was to deal with five ongoing lawsuits, three of which relate to open records and two are about his powers as special counsel. Vos says Gableman’s taxpayer-funded salary will be cut in half in the meantime, from $11,000 to $5,500 a month.

