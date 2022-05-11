By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An investigation into the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will be paused while five lawsuits play out and the former state Supreme Court justice leading it will be paid half as much going forward. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the probe could be revived depending on the outcome of those legal battles. Michael Gableman’s review was originally supposed to end in October, but Vos has allowed the contract to go forward indefinitely under pressure from Donald Trump. Vos said Wednesday that was to deal with five ongoing lawsuits. Vos says Gableman’s taxpayer-funded salary will be cut from $11,000 to $5,500 a month.

