By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — There’s no denying the international flavor when it comes to the NBA elite with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic poised to become the fourth straight foreign-born player to capture the league’s MVP award when it’s announced. It’s the second consecutive time the Serbian big man has been crowned the best player in the league. This time, he beat out two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid of Cameroon to mark another first — never before have the top three in MVP voting all been internationals. 76ers coach Doc Rivers says there will be more, realizing former Commissioner David Stern’s global vision for the game.

