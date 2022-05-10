By The Associated Press

The journey of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers from difficult upbringings in Greece to NBA champions is the subject of an upcoming film. “Rise” debuts June 24 on Disney+, the streaming service announced Tuesday. With Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo playing for the Milwaukee Bucks last year and their brother Kostas Antetokounmpo for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, the Antetokounmpos became the first trio of brothers to win NBA championships. A fourth brother, Alex, played last season for Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

