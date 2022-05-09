By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — No one has been arrested yet following a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group. The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison comes after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior of the office in Wisconsin. The fire is being investigated as arson. Madison police and fire officials, as well as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have scheduled a Monday update.

