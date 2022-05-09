By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are promising an update into a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group. Madison police say a fire was set inside Wisconsin Family Action’s office early Monday after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. No one was hurt. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior. The fire is being investigated as arson. Madison police and fire officials, as well as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have scheduled a Monday update.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.