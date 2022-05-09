MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed a new criminal complaint alleging 18 charges against a man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a toddler last month in Madison. The charges against 23-year-old Marshawn Giles include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree child sexual assault and substantial battery. Giles is being held on $1 million cash bond. Authorities say the 20-month-old girl died from blunt force injuries to her head, leaving her with multiple skull fractures. WISC-TV reports that the autopsy also noted blunt force injuries elsewhere that were consistent with sexual assault. Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus says he likely hasn’t seen anything as serious in his 22-year career.

