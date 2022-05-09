MADISON, Wis. — Vandals struck an anti-abortion group’s office in Wisconsin, apparently setting a fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. A message was also spray-painted on the outside of the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison that said: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Police say the fire that was spotted shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday is being investigated as arson. The lobbying group’s president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Police planned a Monday afternoon news conference.

