MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams won’t play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against Milwaukee on Tuesday because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Williams had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee on March 30. The 6-foot-9 Williams returned for Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. Williams started each of the first three games against the Bucks. Udoka said Grant Williams will replace Robert Williams in the Celtics’ lineup Tuesday.

