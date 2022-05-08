By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Physical basketball plays are suddenly coming into question with emotions at an all-time high during these playoffs: So, what becomes too much on the big stage when stars hit the floor hard or get hurt?Golden State guard Gary Payton II went down and is sidelined indefinitely with a broken left elbow after Dillon Brooks clobbered him over the head on a fast break layup attempt last week in Memphis.Ja Morant injured his right knee again during the Grizzlies’ 142-112 Game 3 defeat on Saturday night that gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.