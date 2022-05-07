By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen has tested positive for COVID-19. McCutchen returned to the team hotel in Atlanta and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The Brewers recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Nashville. It was not known if Brosseau would arrive in Atlanta before the start of Saturday night’s game against the Braves. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says the 38-year-old McCutchen reported symptoms on Saturday. It was not known if McCutchen will remain in the Atlanta hotel when the team leaves after Sunday’s game to begin a series in Cincinnati on Monday. He is hitting .240 with two homers.

