By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly released criminal complaint says a boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore the surrounding woods, and that he returned to the scene later to better hide her body. Chippewa County officials released the complaint Friday charging the 14-year-old boy with homicide and sexual assault in Illiana Peters’ death. The boy’s name is redacted from the document by a judge’s order. According to the complaint, the boy told detectives that he and Lily were walking on a trial in Chippewa Falls on April 24 when he asked to step off the trail and explore the woods. The complaint says he then assaulted her.

