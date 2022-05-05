By The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (3-21, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -241, Reds +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Rowdy Tellez had four hits on Wednesday in an 18-4 win over the Reds.

Milwaukee is 16-8 overall and 9-4 at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Cincinnati has a 3-21 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tellez has seven home runs, seven walks and 20 RBI while hitting .278 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 7-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Reds: 1-9, .224 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.