GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers’ first international regular-season game. It’s an early start at London’s Tottenham soccer stadium on Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central Time. The Packers say the team will have a limited amount of tickets available for season ticket holders to buy through a drawing. The prices and seat locations aren’t available yet. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London, with a capacity of 62,850. Previously, the Packers have played internationally three times during the preseason — in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.

