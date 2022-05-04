NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Houser argued his salary arbitration case against Milwaukee, asking a three-man panel for $3 million while the Brewers argued for $2,425,000. The case was heard remotely by arbitrators Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog. A decision is not expected for several weeks. The 29-year-old pitcher was 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 26 starts and two relief appearances for the Brewers last season, when he earned $584,100. Second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier went to a hearing with Seattle on Monday and 18 additional players remain eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24

