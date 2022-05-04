By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers is asking congressional budget writers to reject the Biden administration’s plan to close a training facility for military pilots. Five Georgia congressmen led by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock sent a letter last week asking key members of the House and Senate appropriations committees to restore $11.5 million to keep open the training center in Savannah. President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget request would eliminate funding for the Air National Guard facility that trains both reservist and active-duty fighter pilots. That’s put the president at odds with Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. They signed the April 28 letter along with Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop and Republican Reps. Buddy Carter and Austin Scott.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.