By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin conservatives and liberals could find themselves in a complicated legal thicket if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. A draft opinion leaked Monday night indicates the court could overturn the 1973 ruling that essentially legalized abortion across the United States. A decision invalidating the ruling would leave states on their own to regulate abortion. A Wisconsin law enacted in 1849 bans most abortions but the statutes include exceptions to save a mother’s life and allow mothers to abort their own fetuses. Legal observers expect a flurry of litigation seeking clarification of Wisconsin’s statutes should the U.S. Supreme Court do way with Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.