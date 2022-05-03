By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 to tie his career high, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Tuesday night. The NL Central-leading Brewers have won six of their last seven games. The Reds have lost seven in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 3-20, they have the worst record in the majors. Woodruff went 5 2/3 innings with three runs and no walks. Tyler Mahle got the loss for the Reds. Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas hit home runs for Cincinnati.

