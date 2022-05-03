By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats running for office in Wisconsin are urging Congress to act quickly to protect abortion rights in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Such a move would make nearly all abortions illegal in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Republicans and abortion opponents were joyful at the possibility that the nearly 50-year-old ruling legalizing abortions could be overturned, while also expressing caution that the news came from a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico. Abortion rights are expected to be a major dividing line issue in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

