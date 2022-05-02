By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s legislators are calling it quits in near-record numbers ahead of the November elections. About one-fourth of the 118 incumbents up for reelection have announced their retirement. That’s the most incumbents to retire since 2014 and the third-highest since 1940. Democratic Rep. Gary Hebl, who is not seeking reelection after 17 years in the body, says the ugly political environment in Madison is driving people out. The large number of open seats likely won’t change the balance of power in the Legislature.

