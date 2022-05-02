By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 101-89 on May 1 led by 25 points from Jrue Holiday, while Jayson Tatum scored 21 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.8 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Bucks are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from deep. Sandro Mamukelashvili leads the Bucks shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 26.9 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 50.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

