By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican governor candidate Tim Michels has defended his Wisconsin ties saying he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state. Michels went on talk radio Monday to address a report by the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now that details more than $30 million in properties Michels bought in New York and Connecticut between 2015 and 2020. The report also shows his children attended and graduated from high school on the East Coast between 2013 and 2021. Michels is in a four-way Republican primary race for governor.

