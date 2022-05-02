GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Lambeau Field will host a soccer match for the first time in its storied history July 23 when Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off in an exhibition. This will mark the second time the two European powers have faced each other in the United States. Manchester City won 3-2 in an International Champions Cup Match in Miami in 2018. The event is being billed as the USA Cup and is part of Bayern Munich’s summer tour.

