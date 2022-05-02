By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa have walked out on strike in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment. The United Auto Workers union said the strike began at noon Monday. This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong walkout at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers. The company said in a statement that it is disappointed it couldn’t reach an agreement with the union, and it remains committed to the bargaining process.

