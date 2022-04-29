MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer offered no new details Friday on Khris Middleton’s potential availability for the defending champions’ Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics. Middleton had said a week ago that he hoped to come back from his knee injury in two weeks. That means he would miss at least the first two games of the Celtics series. Whether he’d actually be able to return that soon remains uncertain. Middleton hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee April 20 in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

