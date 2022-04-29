By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee’s season-high six home runs, Adrian Houser struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1. Milwaukee’s offense did the bulk of its damage against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2), who tied a season high by allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out two over 4 1/3 innings.

