By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered from a bumpy beginning and rediscovered their championship form in plenty of time to dispose of the Chicago Bulls in their opening-round series. They likely won’t make it past the next round unless they’re playing at this level right from the start. The Bucks next face a sizzling Boston Celtics team that swept the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round. Their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup begins Sunday in Boston. The Bucks don’t expect to have three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton available for the start of the series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.