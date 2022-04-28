By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home and 11-7 overall. The Brewers have gone 8-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has eight walks and five RBI while hitting .364 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has four home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI while hitting .239 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 7-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (left groin tightness), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.