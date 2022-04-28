By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning rallied the Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run. In the ninth, he delivered a single to right field off Pirates closer Chris Stratton. McCutchen, now primarily a designated hitter for the Brewers, finished with three hits to boost his batting average to .250.

