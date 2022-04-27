MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position. UW System Interim President Michael Falbo said Wednesday a regents committee has picked Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost; and UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz. The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern.

