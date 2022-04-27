CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million cash bond for a 14-year-old boy who a prosecutor says fatally strangled and then sexually assaulted a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl. The boy, who authorities say was known to the victim, Illiana “Lily” Peters, appeared in adult court in Chippewa County by video from a juvenile detention center and was identified only by his initials. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the defendant punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her. The defense had argued for $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.