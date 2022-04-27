CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt’s house located blocks away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.