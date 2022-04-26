By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin that was supposed to wrap up this week will continue just as Donald Trump urged, but with no more taxpayer money to pay for it. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the probe into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state will go on beyond Saturday, when the contract with the investigator was scheduled to end. Trump on Monday issued a not-so thinly veiled threat to Vos if he shut it down. Wisconsin’s ongoing review is one of only a handful of GOP efforts to look back at the 2020 election that remain alive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.