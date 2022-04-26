By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even as they rolled through the second half of their schedule, the Boston Celtics knew there was a notion they should lose. Tanking a game down the stretch and falling out of the No. 2 seed would have meant avoiding a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, who were considered a team to be feared. Not to these Celtics. They aren’t afraid of anything. Their defense made life miserable for Durant. Now they might get a chance to turn it loose on Giannis Antetokounmpo after sweeping the Nets to become the first team into the second round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.