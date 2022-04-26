By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

The Warriors and Bucks each need one more win to wrap up their respective first-round playoff series. Golden State’s Game 4 loss at Denver on Sunday denied it a sweep over a Nuggets team that dropped each of the first three games. Milwaukee has posted back-to-back dominant wins over Chicago and holds a 3-1 lead despite continuing to play without Khris Middleton. He suffered a knee injury in Game 2. Both front-running teams remain confident as they prepare to play in their home arenas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.