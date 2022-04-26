By ALAN SAUNDERS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-8. Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239. Reliever Brent Suter got the win for Milwaukee and Josh Hader got the last out for his major league-leading ninth save. Reliever Aaron Fletcher took the loss for Pittsburgh.

